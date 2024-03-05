Al-Hilal, the leaders of the Saudi Pro League, will take on Al-Ittihad in the first leg of their AFC Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final tie this evening. With 62 points from 20 games, Al-Hilal have been the unstoppable force in the top division football in Asia’s footballing hotspot. Al-Nassr have been in hot pursuit of them but does not look like coming anywhere close. Al-Ittihad are fifth in the table but have played almost half the game in comparison to Al-Hilal. They got the better of Navbahor in the last round, which was a close contest. Al-Ittihad have the players to put up a contest against their superior rivals. Al-Hilal versus Al-Ittihad starts at 11:30 PM. Al-Ain 1-0 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Soufiane Rahimi Strikes to Hand Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team First Loss of Tournament.

Neymar continues to be a notable absentee for Al-Hilal and is still months away from returning to the pitch. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will form the two-man central midfield partnership with Malcom as the attacking option. Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to lead the attack and his hold-up play will be crucial in this game.

Al-Ittihad will bank on N’Golo Kante to come up with the good in midfield. Ex Liverpool player Fabinho will be his partner and the Brazilian is an expert when it comes to pressing high up the pitch. Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah will be the two forwards in the attacking third, in a 3-5-2 formation from the visitors. Ahmed Hegazi is the leader of their backline. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With a Hand Gesture After Facing Defeat in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Quarter-Final First Leg (Watch Video).

When Is Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Al-Hilal will host Al-Ittihad for a high-octane quarterfinal in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on Tuesday, March 5. The 1st leg of this tie will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. With them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match live telecast will be available on Sports18 3 TV channel. For Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the Fancode mobile app or website to watch the match live. Al-Hilal should secure a win here although Al-Ittihad might be good enough to score on the night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).