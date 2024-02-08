Two of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs – Al Hilal and Al Nassr – will clash in the Riyadh Season Cup. Both sides head into the game on the back of wins over MLS club Inter Miami and now will look to continue their winning momentum. Al Hilal are the leading club in the Saudi Pro League with 53 points from 19 games with Al-Nassr seven points below them at second. The team has already defeated Al Nassr recently in the league and a win here will help them gain momentum ahead of a busy second half of the campaign. Al Nassr on the other hand need a victory this evening to showcase they are not far behind their city rivals in terms of success. Al-Hilal versus Al-Nassr starts at 11:30 pm. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit again and training with the side, which is brilliant news for Al-Nassr. Sadio Mane will occupy the spot on the wings while Talisca and Otavio switch positions in the attacking third. Marcelo Brozovic holds the key in midfield for the team and he will be the one driving the team forward. Aymeric Laporte has done well in defence since joining the team and expect him to play an important role in the game.

Neymar is a long-term absentee for Al Hilal with an ACL tear and but in his continued absence, the team has largely done well. Renan Lodi made his debut in the last game and is likely to keep his place. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will form the central midfield partnership while Malcom and Aleksandar Mitrovic shoulder the attacking responsibility. ‘Nothing Beats a Little Sunshine…..’, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Well-Toned Body in Post-Training Recovery Session (See Pic).

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will face Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final on Thursday, February 8. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia and the match starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 in India. Hence fans in India can't watch live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match on the TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match?

Although the live telecast of the match is not available on TV channels, fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match on DAZN. Viewers will need to register on the DAZN website to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match for free. Al Hilal have dominated Al Nassr in the recent past and the trend should continue here as well. Expect a 2-0 win in their favour.

