Al-Nassr is set to have a blockbuster showdown against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on December 1. After having played 14 games each, Al-Hilal find themselves at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 points table with 38 points. Not very far is Al-Nassr, who are second and four points short of their opponents. The top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 is set to be a massive one and although there are quite many matches left, this contest can even go on to determine the eventual winners. Both teams have been in red-hot form and fans would not want to miss this match. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Al-Hilal, with a flurry of impactful signings, have been the best team in the Saudi Pro League this season. Despite having star man Neymar out with injury, the Jorge Jesus-led outfit has taken the Saudi Pro League by storm. Al-Hilal have won 12 out of the 14 matches that they have played this season and are yet to suffer a defeat, a streak which they will be keen on maintaining in this match as well. A win tonight will help them cement their spot at the top of the pile and give them more momentum as the season progresses.

Al-Nassr too have been one of the most in-form sides in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Having started off with two consecutive defeats, Cristiano Ronaldo and his men have marched on ahead and are undefeated since then. One of the main driving forces for them has been Ronaldo, who is currently the highest goal-scorer of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 (15 goals) and has been in sensational form. Should Al-Nassr win this match, they will be able to cut down their four-point gap with Al-Hilal.

When is Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will face Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday, December 1. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match on the SonyLiv app and website. Both teams are in good form and are expected to a play out a draw.

