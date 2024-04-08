Al-Nassr will lock horns with their top rivals Al-Nassr in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup 2024. Al-Hilal outclassed Cristiano Ronaldo and led Al-Nassr last time the both teams met in a club-friendly match. The match will be played in a neutral venue so the division of fans for both sides will be equal. Al-Nassr are back on a victory run as they have won four out of four games played. Ronaldo is their leading goal scorer in all competitions this season. CR7 is fit and fine and is also in a great form which is very beneficial for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Autographs and Takes Selfies With Fans After Al-Nassr Training Session Ahead of Clash Against Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr can rely on CR7 to outshine Al-Hilal but a team effort will do a better job of succeeding to the next round. A major problem has been seen in the defence of Al-Nassr. We have seen that even not so good level of teams just breach through their defence which can be a major problem during the clash against Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal are looking sharp as they are on victory runs from the last so many matches they have played including all the friendlies and major matches. Although their star signing Neymar Jr is still out of action, the Al-Hilal have a pretty well-balanced squad in all the sectors. With Aleksandar Mitrovic in front and Ruben Neves assisting from the midfield, it will be tough for Al-Nassr to take control of their lethal attack.

When Is Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Damac in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semi-final on Tuesday, April 9. The match will be played at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE and it starts at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels. For Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2024, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform for live-stream viewing option of the Saudi Super Cup 2024 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr live stream online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. It will be an interesting match as both the teams are in form and a high-scoring derby can be expected.

