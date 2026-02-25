Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are set to resume their Saudi Pro League title charge as they travel to Unaizah to face bottom-of-the-table Al-Najma on 26 February 2026. Following an impressive 10-match winning streak across all competitions, the Riyadh-based club has a prime opportunity to claim the top spot in the league standings. For fans looking to catch the action live, the match will be broadcast globally across multiple digital and television platforms. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 26 February.

Venue: Al-Najma Club Stadium in Unaizah

Time: 12:30 AM IST How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000? .



Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr Match Preview

The fixture presents a stark contrast in form. Al-Nassr enter the contest in formidable shape, boasting an aggressive attacking lineup and a defence that has maintained eight consecutive clean sheets. A victory would allow them to leapfrog Al-Ahli and secure the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

In contrast, newly promoted Al-Najma are enduring a dismal campaign. Currently positioned 18th with a mere eight points from 22 matches, the hosts face a monumental challenge. They will be heavily relying on their home support to inspire a shock result against one of the league's most potent sides.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).