Al-Nassr will go head-to-head against the Qatari side Al-Duhail for their next match of the AFC Champions League 2023-24. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The last time Al-Nassr went toe to toe against Al-Duhail it was a very high-intensity match that ended in the favour of Al-Nassr as they won the game by 4-3. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace followed by Talisca and Sadio Mane scoring one goal each. Currently, Al-Nassr is leading in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2023-24. They have won three out of three games played. Cristiano Ronaldo Unties Injured Teammate's Shoelaces Directly With His Mouth During Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral

Al-Duhail has not been able to win a single game yet but will be looking forward to putting up a strong fight against Al-Nassr. Al-Duhail will look up to Philippe Coutinho and Michael Olunga to lead the team and get a positive result out of this fixture. While Ruben Semedo will take care of the backline.

The Head coach Luis Castro has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be rested ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail match. He said that Cristiano Ronaldo will be given a well-deserved break as he has participated in many recent games for the club. There are other stars too in the team who will be leading charge in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo- said Castro.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know the Date, Time, and Venue?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match will be played on Tuesday, November 7. Khalifa International Stadium in AL Rayyan, Qatar will host this Group E match at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately, fans in India are likely to miss the live action of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match as Sports 18 Network despite being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, is not telecasting the match live due to other commitments.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live.

