Al-Nassr have endured a tough 2023/24 season and are likely to finish the campaign without a major trophy. Al-Hilal knocked them out in the Super Cup, a side that has dominated them in the league. Al-Nassr face Al Feiha next in the Saudi Pro League, wherein they will keep their faint hopes of catching league leaders Al-Hilal alive with a win. The team has managed 65 points from 27 games and trails Al-Hilal by 12 points. Al Feiha are 10th and have two wins in their last five games. They can be a bit of an unpredictable team to face though on their day. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo received his marching orders in the last game and is ruled out of this tie. Otavio is set to play as a false nine with Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb as the two wide players in the attacking third. Alex Telles will look to venture forward as well and supply crosses from the left flank. Marcelo Brozovic will sit back and shield the backline, while also keeping things tidy with his passing range. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Daughter Bella on Her 2nd Birthday, Says ‘Congratulations My Love We Love You’ (View Post).

Malik Al-Abdulmonem and Mohammed Majrashi will not play for Al Feiha for the rest of the campaign due to an injury. Vladimir Stojkovic in goal should expect a busy day at work as he comes up against a quality attack. Fashion Sakala will cut inside from the left and create chances for striker Anthony Nwakameme.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday, April 19. The match will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr will score a few goals in this game, on their way to an easy victory here.

