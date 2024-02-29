Al-Nassr are placed second in the Saudi Pro League table with 52 points from 21 games and trail arch-rivals Al-Hilal by 7 points. Next up they face Al-Hazem at home, where a win will keep them alive in the title race. The team heads into the race on the back of five wins on the bounce in the league but Al-Hilal have been equally brilliant as them which does not let them close the gap. Opponents Al-Hazem are rock bottom in the standings with just two wins all season. They have lost 11 times and drawn 8 games this term. They will need to significantly lift their level to compete against one of the top sides. Al-Nassr versus Al-Hazem will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:30 PM. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be banned for two games following his on-field antics in the last match, where he made an obscene gesture against the crowd. Sadio Mane will lead the attack with Otavio as the playmaker. Talisca and Ayman Yahya should occupy the two slots on the wings for the home team. Marcelo Brozovic is a key player in midfield with the ability to influence the way his side performs.

Majed Qasheesh and Ben Hassan Traore are likely to miss out once again for Al-Hazem. Paulo Ricardo and Bruno Viana will form the center-back pairing and the duo will need to be at their very best in keeping this quality attack at bay. Basil Yousef Alsayyali holds the key in attack with his ability to come up with precision passes.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 29. The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium and it starts at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem, Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr should score a few goals in this game, on their way to an easy win.

