Al-Nassr will play their next match of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season against Al-Okhdood. Al-Nassr currently resides at the second spot in the points table of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season with 31 points. Al-Nassr won their last game of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 against Al-Wehda with a scoreline of 3-1 in which Alex Telles, Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal each and led Al-Nassr to a comfortable victory. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has brought the attention of the world with him towards the Saudi league and every move of his is scrutinized and this game will be no different. Al-Okhdood sits in the relegation spot of the Saudi Pro League, but a win in the game against Al-Nassr will be a good chance for them to jump up a spot. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo coming back from a national team break will be a huge add-on for Al-Nassr as Ronaldo is in very good form for the season. Ronaldo is currently the top goalscorer and assister in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 with 13 goals and seven assists. The attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca is also in good form as he scored a hat trick in the AFC Champions League game.

Al-Okhdood needs to find some form if they wanna escape relegation this season, there is still time for them to make a comeback but as per the last five matches, they have only managed to win one game and have lost four games. On the other hand, Al-Nassr is looking comfortable and confident as they have won four matches out of the last five, and one of their games ended up in a draw.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match will be played at AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The game will be held on Friday, November 24 and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Rivalry Could Be Rekindled in Saudi Arabia Tournament

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence, fans can watch live telecasts of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood match on the Sony Sports 2 channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this contest. Fans in India can watch online live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood match in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

