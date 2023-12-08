Al-Nassr will be hosting Al-Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture with the home side looking to secure a much-needed victory. Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr are winless in their last two outings which includes a 3-0 demolition at the hands of league leaders Al-Hilal, which left them seven points adrift of them at second in the rankings. It now means the club will have to come up with a string of victories which they have managed in the past to try and stay alive in the title race. Al-Riyadh are 13th in the rankings and with just a solitary win in their last five games. They will need to raise their level if they are to come away with a positive result. Al-Nassr versus Al-Riyadh will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 PM IST. Juventus Midfielder Paul Pogba Sought for Maximum 4-Year Ban in Doping Case.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the squad for AL-Nassr for their Champions League tie with Istiklol. Sadio Mane, Talisca, Otavio and Aymeric Laporte were all unused substitute in this game and all these game players will return to fold for the league fixture. Marcelo Brozovic will be key player in midfield for the hosts as he is the one that makes them tick with his slick passing game.

Birama Touré and Fahad Al-Rashidi will sit back in midfield and absorb the pressure exerted on Al-Riyadh by Al-Nassr. Dino Arslanagić will be the main man in defence and his main role will be to keep the star-studded opposition attack at bay. Ibrahim Ndong is the focal point in attack and he will be crucial in the counter attacks.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will face Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday, December 1. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Draw Results: Check Groups for Football Tournament in USA.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Nassr will dominate the play and should secure a win here with ease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).