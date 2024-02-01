Inter Miami will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Al-Nassr in a club friendly. The MLS club lost out to Saudi Arabian Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in their previous match by a 4-3 margin. The high scoring game was brilliant from a neutral point of view but laid bare Inter Miami’s defensive fatalities, which needs fixing. Gerardo Martino will need to rejig his playing eleven a bit ahead of this tie. Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi league and they are a quality team with four wins in their last five domestic outings. Al-Nassr versus Inter Miami starts at 11:30 PM IST. No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi! CR7 Ruled Out of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Club Friendly.

The big news from the game is that we will not be having a Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi battle as the former has been ruled out of the clash due to fitness issues. Abdulrahman Ghareeb is likely to come in as his replacement. Marcelo Brozovic with his calming influence in midfield will make the side tick with Otavio as they key playmaker.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were on the scoresheet against Al-Hilal and the duo will be need to be on top of their game once again. Tomas Aviles and DeAndre Yedlin at the back will have to impose themselves on the opposition attack. Sergio Busquets can still dictate the tempo of the game in midfield but will need help from the likes of Julian Gressel to shield the backline. Jordi Alba with his darting runs on the wings is the attacking outlet for the American side.

When is Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will take on Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 on Friday, February 1. The Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match will be played at the

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Napkin Signed By Lionel Messi As His First Agreement With FC Barcelona Set to Be Auctioned.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately there is no official broadcaster of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 in India. Hence fans in India can't watch live telecast of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match on the TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match?

Although the live telecast of the match is not available in the Tv channels, fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match on the Apple TV+ app and website. Viewers will need to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live. It should be another high scoring game with both teams settling for a 2-2 draw.

