Al-Nassr started their AFC Champions League 2023-24 campaign with the match against Persepolis at Tehran. Now after the first round of games is complete, AL-Nassr is all set to host Persepolis at their home at Riyadh. Al-Nassr has shown exceptional performance in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 despite a poor star and after 14 games they have climbed up the table to the second place behind league leaders Al-Hilal. They have also performed well in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 winning all four of their games in the competition so far and sitting at the top of the table with 12 points. Persepolis are just behind them at second place winning two games and drawing one. Terry Venables Dies: Former England Manager Passes Away at Age of 80.

The trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca has been in devastating form taking apart teams one after another. After a long time, it feels like Cristiano Ronaldo is at his best and when he is feeling good about his form, no one is a bigger goalscoring threat. Last time when Al-Nassr visited Tehran, he was surrounded by crowds gathered on street. Meanwhile, Persepolis are in the middle of a poor run of form, with a loss and two draws in their home league and a draw in their last AFC Champions League match against Tajik side Istiklol.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match will be played on Monday, November 27. Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host this Group E match at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda Becomes Youngest Player in Serie A History at Age 15.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 1 SD/HD.

Is Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will livestream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. The teams have now met on four occasions in the competition, and the Saudi side hold a slight edge with two wins.

