Al-Nassr played Al Fateh in their first league game back from the winter break last week. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio helped the side to register a 2-1 home win, which kept them alive in the title race. It was their fifth consecutive win in the league – dating back to the first week of December. Offensively Al-Nassr is way more equipped and stronger than their Sunday's opponents. League's leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo alone outscores the whole Al-Shabab side with 21 goals in the competition.

Al-Shabab also resumed their league campaign following the winter break with a win over Damak last week. New signing Ivan Rakitić scored on his debut. His 82nd-minute strike proved decisive for the Al-Shabab side and helped them to their sixth win of the league campaign. They move up to the 10th place in the league standings. Al-Nassr on the other hand are second in the points table, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

When Is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Shabab will take on the in-form Al-Nassr side on Sunday, February 25th 2024. Al-Shabab FC stadium in Riyadh will be the venue for the match.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network channels.

Is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the FanCode App and Websites.

