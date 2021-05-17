Alisson Becker has been one of the top trending names since last evening during West Brom vs Liverpool. He scored an amazing header and led the team to a stunning 2-1 win. This was his first goal in the Premier League and he also broke a 129-year-old record and became the first goalkeeper for Liverpool to score a goal. At the final whistle, Alisson was seen breaking down in tears after scoring his first goal and the Liverpool stopper dedicated this goal to his late father who passed away earlier this year. Alisson Becker Reacts After Scoring a Winning Header for Liverpool Against West Brom, Brazilian Stopper Also Breaks 129-Year-Old Record.

The video of Alisson breaking down in tears went viral on social media and even the fans could not keep calm as he led Liverpool to a stunning 2-1 win. The home team West Brom got an early lead in the game with the first goal being scored within the first 15 minutes of the match. Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser. At the dying minutes of the match, Alisson scored a goal and led the team to a win.

Now, let's have a look at Alisson Becker's video breaking down in tears.

Alisson Becker in tears after his goal with Liverpool 😢❤️#WBALIV #LFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/rO4EOBqaGF — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) May 16, 2021

Post-match video where he dedicated the goal to his late father:

An emotional Alisson Becker dedicated his last-minute goal to his father, who passed away earlier this year 🙏 (via @footballdaily)pic.twitter.com/t1nk7Wdx8X — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

With this, Liverpool could make a cut into the Champions League 2021-22. Liverpool will next take on Burnley on May 20, 2021, and Crystal Palace on May 23, 2021.

