Almeria will welcome league leaders FC Barcelona with the latter looking to open a ten-point gap at the top. Barcelona head into the contest on the back of a defeat against Manchester United in the Europa League and this means they can now fully shift their focus on the title race. Xavi was left disappointed with the result at Old Trafford considering his team led at half-time. Almeria being 18th in the points table and with three defeats in their last three games, the team needs a real push to try and make a contest of the game. Almeria versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 11:00 PM. Real Madrid 1–1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022–23: Super Sub Alvaro Rodriguez’s Strike Helps Los Blancos To Snatch One Point From City Rivals (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Alejandro Pojo is the only key player missing for Almeria due to a muscular problem while the rest of the squad is fit and available for selection. Luis Suarez will spearhead the attack with Arnau Puigmal and El Bilal Toure. Cesar De La Hoz in central midfield will have to work tirelessly to cut down the opposition passes. Srdan Babic and Rodrigo Ely in defence need to have a good game considering how brilliant Barcelona’s attacking form has been.

Barcelona have won their last five matches in the league and despite the problems faced in Europe, the team is doing well. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Raphinha and Ferran Torres making up the attacking third. Sergio Busquets returns to defensive midfield which leaves Frenkie de Jong enjoying a much attacking role. Franck Kessie is also enjoying a run of games in the starting eleven with Gavi and Pedri missing.

When is Almeria vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will be visiting Almeria in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, February 26. The game will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Power Horse Stadium, Almería. Serie A Club Sampdoria Receive Severed Pig's Head As Death Threat, Tension Grows Inside.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Almeria vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, you can watch the Almeria vs Barcelona match live on Sports18 SD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Almeria vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. So, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Almeria and Barcelona you can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Almeria do not have the quality to pass the Barcelona test with the visitors likely to claim a 0-3 victory and moving firmly ahead in the title race.

