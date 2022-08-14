Real Madrid will be beginning their title defense when they face Almeria in their La Liga 2022-23 opener on Monday, August 15. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Los Blancos, after a very successful campaign last term, where they won both the La Liga and Champions League titles will be aiming for a good start. They recently won the UEFA Super Cup as well by beating Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt. David Alaba and one of the driving forces for their success last season-Karim Benzema were on the scoresheet in that game as Carlo Ancelotti's men began their preparations for the new season on a high. Real Madrid are outright favourites to clinch a winning start to their La Liga 2022-23 campaign as they are up against an opposition, who have been newly promoted to La Liga. Having said that, they would be wary of their opponents and avoid any complacency. Manchester United vs Brentford Goal Video Highlights: Watch Bees Thrash Red Devils in One-Sided Premier League 2022-23 Clash

Amassing 81 points in the Segunda division to secure promotion to La Liga, Almeria possess some good players who are capable of causing an upset against the champions in their La Liga opener. Having said that, they would be without defenders Juanjo Nieto and Ivan Martos, both of whom are injured. Real Madrid on the other hand, are likely to have a fully fit squad from which Ancelotti would be able to select his playing XI for this match.

When is Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Santiago Bernabeu. The game will be held on August 15, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Almeria vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Almeria match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Almeria clash. Indian fans can get the online live streaming of the La Liga match on Voot app and website.

