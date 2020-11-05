Juventus defeated Ferencvaros in the Champions League 2020-21 contest and as one would have thought that Andrea Pirlo would be the happiest man. But no! Contrary to the popular expectations, he has slammed the team and called them arrogant. He further blasted at the players for not finishing the game earlier. Juventus won the game 4-1 with Alvaro Morata scoring a brace and then Paulo Dybala also added on to the scoresheet. Lasha Dveili's own goal helped the team reach 4-1. Cristiano Ronaldo despite a few attempts could not make it to the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus’ 4–1 Champions League Win Over Ferencvaros, Urges Team to ‘Keep Going Like This!’.

Pirlo says that he talks to the players off the field, but they make their choices on the field. During the post-match interview, Pirlo further said that the players can be less egoistic to finish the game earlier. 'We are playing with two forwards plus two wide men. Once we get everyone in shape, we can evaluate who to use together. So far, not everyone has been at 100 per cent, so it's been normal to rotate them and leave one out," he said during the post-match interview.

Talking about the match, Juventus dominated the ball with 54 per cent of possession and the rest of the times, the hosts had the ball. Juventus had nine shots on target as opposed to Ferencvaros who had three. Cristiano Ronaldo might have not made it to the scoresheet but made a stunning assist as he set up a goal for Alvaro Morata.

