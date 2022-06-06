Angel Di Maria, who is on his way out of PSG, is reportedly holding talks with Juventus over a possible move. The Argentine winger has been one of the most consistent performers for the French giants and now it seems that he could be headed to Turin, with Juventus being one of the options he can consider after leaving Paris. According to Goal.com, Di Maria is keen on penning a short-term deal with Juventus if he ends up joining the club. Lionel Messi Stars as Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala Strike Hand Argentina Finalissima 2022 Win Over Italy

Juventus would have a huge boost to have someone of his experience in their ranks. The Bianconeri are getting ready for life with Paulo Dybala and Di Maria can fill in the void left by his fellow Argentine teammate. Moreso, Di Maria's trophy-winning experience at PSG where he spent seven successful years could be a huge hit for Juventus, should they aspire to challenge for the Champions League and Serie A titles once again.

Di Maria's exit from PSG was confirmed by the club and he would become a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. The veteran Argentina international has scored 93 goals and 119 assists in his PSG career and that should come as a huge boost for the Old Lady, who have had a history of signing top players for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).