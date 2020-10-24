Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in the history of El Clasico and put Barcelona on 1-1 after Federico Valverde scored a goal in the first five minutes of the match. Needless to say that the netizens shared the video of the goal on their social media accounts. Even the official account of La Liga and Barcelona hailed the 17-year-old as he netted the goal. Some of his other records include being the youngest goal-scorer for Barcelona and youngest Champions League goalscorer. At the half-time, the scoreline read 1-1 and the contest became as interesting as ever. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates El Clasico.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that El Clasico lived up to the expectations of being an exciting one. Sergio Ramos was included in the playing XI after missing on the last match and started off for the Catalan Giants. Whereas Lionel Messi was introduced as a striker for the team. First, let's have a look at the goal netted by Fati and tweets by La Liga and Barcelona.

Sergio Ramos at the 63rd minute of the match put Real Madrid on 2-1. It would be interesting to watch how the game pans out in the next few minutes.

