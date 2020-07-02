Antoine Griezmann who appeared in Barcelona last year from Atletico Madrid is losing the battle to avoid getting featured in the worst signings by the club. For the last four matches, he has been off the bench and even in the last game against Atletico Madrid he was only given a couple of minutes. Whereas Greizmann had practised for the entire second half of the match. This surely did not go down well with Greizmann’s family and they slammed the former Real Betis coach on social media. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Involved in Training Ground Altercation After Sevilla Draw, Boss Quique Setien Forced to Intervene: Reports.

Antoine’s brother Theo during the game tweeted, “I feel like crying, seriously” and then added, in relation to the amount of time the striker spent on the pitch, “two minutes....” However after the tweets started getting a lot of attention, he went on to delete the same. His father Alain Griezmann joined the bandwagon and appeared to take a dig the Barcelona coach and wrote, "In order to speak you must have the keys to the truck, and you are simply a passenger." The Instagram post now has been deleted.

Quique Setien has been under severe pressure especially after the draw against Atletico Madrid and they continue to remain on the number two spot of the La Liga 2019-20 points table. A loss here would mean they would further miss out on the chance to win their La Liga trophy. In fact, Lionel Messi was also quite annoyed with the 61-year-old after their 2-2 Celta Viga and he had asked the management to sack Setien.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).