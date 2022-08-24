Manchester United have identified Antony as their top target and have been pursuing him during this transfer window and could be close to landing the Brazilian international. The 22-year-old winger is also keen on a move to Old Trafford as he looks to start a new chapter in his career after a successful spell at Ajax. Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong Likes Instagram Post About Casemiro's Arrival at Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have a deal in place with Antony and are now working to reach an agreement with Ajax. The Premier League side have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian winger, who is also pushing for a move.

Antony has been enticed by Manchester United's proposal and has been pushing Ajax to let him leave. However, the club are not too keen on letting their star man depart after losing a number of key players during this transfer window.

Ajax have already turned down bids from Manchester United but the Premier League outfit are ready to propose a new offer for the Brazilian winger. The Red Devils are set to table a fee of £80m to the Dutch club in an effort to complete the signing.

Antony has been pushing for a move this summer and was left out of Ajax's matchday squad for the league encounter against Sparta Rotterdam. The Brazilian is likely to miss further matches as well as the club sort out his future during the transfer window.

