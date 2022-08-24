Manchester United are reportedly preparing a fresh bid for Ajax forward Antony after their initial offer was rejected by the Dutch club days ago. According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils would look to go all out for the Brazilian winger with an updated offer after their £60 million bid was turned down. United have made the 22-year-old their No. 1 attacking target since the start of the transfer window this season, but couldn't reach an agreement with Ajax. After taking the charge at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag has been on course to build a new Manchester United squad to lift the club from last season's failure which saw them missing out on UEFA Champions League following a sixth-place finish in the Premier League. Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Agree Terms With Ajax Star, Set To Table New Offer

Manchester United are currently preparing a new updated bid for Antony as they believe they can tame Ajax with this improved offer. According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils would try to meet the asking price of £84 million for the Brazilian attacker. The 22-year-old winger is also eager to play at Old Trafford and is pushing the Dutch club to let him leave this summer. He has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club weeks ago. Ten Hag is a big admirer of the player as he has coached the Brazilian during his tenure at Ajax.

Manchester United have not been able to sign any attacker this summer despite being linked with many stars like Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix and Marco Asensio. The notable signings so far have been Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro. It is understood that Antony also could follow his former teammate Martinez and join the Red Devils in the coming days as he has been reluctant to continue in the Netherlands anymore. Many are of the view that a breakthrough in the attacker's deal is just a few days away.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).