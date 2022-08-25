Manchester United are reportedly yet to submit a fresh bid to sign Antony from Ajax but it would be made in a short time. The Red Devils have been in pursuit of the Brazilian forward all summer and are determined to bring him to Old Trafford for a reunion with former coach Erik ten Hag. According to noted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United consider Antony to be part of their plans and hail him as their top target. Manchester City Player Benjamin Mendy Accused of Rape ‘Lasted 20 Seconds’ After Telling Woman He Was ‘Small Down There’

The club also has received a positive response from the player's end, who has reportedly put in a transfer request to Ajax as he pushes for a move to England. A report in the Daily Star claims that the Brazilian has agreed on a five-year deal with Manchester United and has already begun looking for a house in Manchester. The only thing that's left in this deal is for Ajax to accept United's bid following which, the transfer will go through.

Manchester United recovered from a horror start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool. The Red Devils also signed Casemiro from Real Madrid to bolster their midfield.

