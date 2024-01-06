Real Madrid will be facing Arandina in the Round of 32 of the Copa De Rey with an aim of a smooth passage to the next round. The Los Blancos are top of the La Liga standings on goal difference, level on points with second-placed Girona. They head into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mallorca, their fourth in their last five La Liga games. Arandina play in the Tercera Division and their last two games have been in the Copa Del Rey. It is a big occasion for their fans as they get to see the mighty Real Madrid play competitive football. Arandina versus Real Madrid starts at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Grinds Out 1–0 Win Over Mallorca To Lead Table, Girona Seizes Victory in Thrilling 4–3 Clash Against Atletico Madrid (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Adrian Alvarez in goal for the hosts will be hoping to keep Real Madrid’s key attackers at bay and he will need the support of Jaime Marquez, Deiby Ochoa, and Jorge Pesca. Alfredo Sualdea is the central striker and he will enjoy the support of Kevin Manzano and Ayoub El Battioui in the attacking third. Vitolo has a key role to play in this game as the holding midfielder with his slick passing coming in handy.

Arda Guler is all set to feature for Real Madrid after a lengthy injury-related absence. Joselu and Brahim Diaz form the two-man forward line while Luka Modric plays as the central defensive midfielder. Nico Paz and Dani Ceballos will venture forward and act as an added goal-scoring option. Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the game against Mallorca but is now set to feature in the starting eleven.

When is Arandina vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arandina will face Real Madrid in a round of 32 match in Copa del Rey on Sunday, January 7. The Arandina vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio El Montecillo, Aranda de Duero and it starts at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arandina vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Arandina vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the Arandina vs Real Madrid live telecast on their TV sets in India. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arandina vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

FanCode holds the streaming rights of the Copa del Rey 2023-24 in India. Hence fans can watch the Arandina vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2023-24 match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website Arandina are no pushovers in this competition but Real Madrid represent a different level altogether. Expect the visitors to secure a 0-3 victory and move to the next round.

