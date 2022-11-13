Argentina have named their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Albiceleste enter the competition in great form and are tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition. Lionel Scaloni's team are drawn into a tough Group C alongside Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. So before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Argentina's squad, their schedule and player's to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Lionel Messi will be playing his fifth World Cup and will have hopes of winning the competition for the very first time. The PSG came close in 2014 when the Albicelwste lost to Germany in the finals. This time the Blue and Whites enter the competition in brilliant form and as the reigning Copa America champions.

Argentina Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group C Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 22, 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia November 27, 2022 Argentina vs Mexico December 01, 2022 Poland vs Argentina

Argentina Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi Rodrigo de Paul Angel di Maria Christian Romero Emiliano Martinez

Argentina Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Nahule Molina (Atlético Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

Midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Alexis mac Allister (Brighton), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Angel di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Juilan Alvarez (Manchester City), Nicolas Gonazales (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (PSG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2022 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).