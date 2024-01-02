Lionel Messi led Argentina to nine major tournament finals winning five trophies in the process. Lionel Messi has won all the major international trophies with Argentina including the U-20 World Cup (2005), Olympics Gold Medal (2008), Copa America (2021), Finalissima (2022) and World Cup (2022). He has made 180 appearances for Argentina, scoring a record 106 goals. AFA decided to honour Lionel Messi for his services. Speaking at a press conference, the president Argentina Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, said,” When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. His number 10 will be retired for life in his Honour. It’s the least we can do for him.” ‘Feliz 2024!’ Lionel Messi Celebrates New Year With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids, Shares Pictures on Instagram

A few weeks ago, Messi’s six Jerseys were sold for $7.8 Million at an auction. The collection included the famed No. 10 jersey worn by Messi during the 2022 World Cup final against France. Football great Diego Maradona previously wore the iconic No. 10 jersey for Argentina. AFA planned on retiring the jersey back in 2002 in honour of Maradona, however, it was mandated the side to wear all numbers from one to 23 during that year’s World Cup, as per the FIFA rules. It’ll be interesting to see what FIFA’s verdict on AFA’s Messi proposal would be.

Lionel Messi is currently active with the Argentina National side and featured in their latest 1-0 win over arch-rivals Brazil in a World Cup qualifiers game. Messi would also participate in the 2024 Copa America tournament – starting from June 2024. Defending champions Argentina is hot favourites to win a record 16th title, with Messi orchestrating the proceedings.

