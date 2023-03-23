World Champions Argentina will take the field for the first time since defeating France in that famous final when it takes on Panama in an international friendly. The La Albiceleste are likely to play in front of 83,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental, with everyone eager to show their appreciation for the home side. Argentina have been playing some brilliant football under manager Lionel Scaloni and this has led them to three iconic trophies. After years of frustration, it seems the footballing gods are showering them with happy times that their team of the 80s experienced. Panama did not make it to the World Cup following a poor CONCACAF qualifying phase. There is no pressure of expectations, though, which could be a positive. Argentina versus Panama starts at 5:00 am IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Panama, International Friendly 2023 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Making the Starting XI.

Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister will play in midfield for Argentina as they seem to have the confidence of the coach. Lautaro Martinez leads the attack with Paulo Dybala and Julian Alvarez on the wings. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have both spoken of their desire to continue to play for the national team and could come off the bench in the second half.

Alfredo Stephens leads the attack for Panama, who will opt for a 4-4-2 formation. Ronaldo Cordoba will be the strike partner of Stephens and he could be the more advanced of the two players. Miguel Camargo in midfield will have his task cut out, with Argentina set to dominate in that area of the pitch. Michael Murillo will sit back as well and provide cover to the backline. Goalkeeper Leandro Requena Scores Directly From Goal Kick During Cobresal vs Colo Colo Match in Chilean Primera Division (Watch Video).

When is Argentina vs Panama, International Friendly Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Argentina vs Panama will take place on March 24, 2023 (Friday), with the football match kick-off time being 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Argentina vs Panama, International Friendly Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters for Argentina vs Panama international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the ARG vs PAN live telecast on their TV sets. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhones for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Argentina Squad and Staff.

How to Get Argentina vs Panama, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online?

Argentina vs Panama friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both teams. Argentina have lost just once since 2019 and that defeat came against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup. Expect the home team to completely dominate this match and register a 3-0 win.

