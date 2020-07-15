Liverpool will eye a record win when they face Arsenal in Premier League 2019-20 on Wednesday. The newly crowned Premier League champions are one win away from recording the most number of wins in a single top-flight campaign in their history. They face Arsenal at the Emirates unbeaten against the Gunners in their last nine Premier League meetings. Arsenal are also coming on the back of a disappointing North London derby loss and have not won any of their last four Premier League matches at home against Liverpool. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Arsenal vs Liverpool clash, please scroll below. Jurgen Klopp Displeased As Manchester City’s UEFA Ban Gets Overturned by CAS, Says ‘Not a Good Day for Football’.

Arsenal fell to a 1-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby despite taking an early lead. They have dropped 21 points from winning positions – 15 of which have come under Mikel Arteta – in the Premier League, the most by a club this season. The home team will be without Eddie Nketiah, who is serving the second of his three-game suspension for a direct red card against Leicester. Philippe Coutinho Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona Offer Brazilian Midfielder to Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Mesut Ozil is also a major doubt due to his back injury while Pablo Mari, Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are still sidelined. Liverpool will be without captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson, who is nursing a knee injury while James Milner has a little muscle problem and might not feature. Centre-back Joel Matip is out for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (LIV) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Kieran Tierney (ARS) and Hector Bellerin (ARS) can be picked as the three defenders.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV) and Fabinho (LIV) are must picks in midfield. They will be joined by Naby Keita (LIV), Dani Ceballos (ARS) and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain (LIV) will be the other midfielders in the side.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) will be the two forwards upfront in this fantasy side.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (LIV) should be made the captain of this fantasy side while Arsenal striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) can be made the second-choice captain.

