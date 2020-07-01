Arsenal (ARS) will host Norwich City (NOR) in the latest round of Premier League matches as Mikel Arteta’s men look to get into the European places. ARS vs NOR match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on July 1, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams were involved in FA Cup action on the weekend and are expected to place much-changed line-ups for this game. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Arsenal vs Norwich City can scroll down below. Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League Match Result: Bruno Fernandes Double Steers Red Devils to Comfortable 3-0 Win.

Both the teams had contrasting results in their weekend games in the cup competitions as Arsenal got the better of Sheffield United to make it into the semi-finals, while Norwich suffered a disappointing loss as an extra-time goal from Harry Maguire sunk the Canaries.

This is a huge game for both teams, as the North Londoners look to make into Europe for next season while Norwich are fighting for survival. Daniel Farke’s men are at the bottom of the league, six points behind the safety line and a defeat today could all but guarantee the Canaries future if other results don’t go their way.

Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez (ARS) should be the keeper for this game.

Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Hector Bellerin (ARS), Shkodran Mustafi (ARS) and Max Aarons (NOR) must be the players in your defence.

Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Nicolas Pepe (ARS), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Granit Xhaka (ARS), Todd Cantwell (NOR) and A Tettey (NOR) must be the players in your midfield.

Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pierre Aubameyang (ARS) and Teemu Pukki (NOR) must fill the remaining two slots.

Pierre Aubameyang (ARS) must be picked as your captain while Todd Cantwell (NOR) can be named as the vice-captain.

