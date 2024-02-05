London, February 5: Strikes in either half from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and a late Leandro Trossard goal, gave Arsenal a well-deserved 3-1 win over leaders Liverpool in a high-octane Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium. Chelsea 2–4 Wolves, Premier League 2023–24: Matheus Cunha Scores Hat Trick As Wanderers Hand Blues 2nd Big EPL Defeat in Same Week (Goals Video Highlights)

With Sunday night's win, Arsenal moved two points behind leaders Liverpool, who suffered their second Premier League defeat in their last 34 matches, with both losses coming in north London, the first of which was a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham Hotspur in September.

Saka fired us ahead on 14 minutes, when Kai Havertz’s shot was saved, only for the league leaders to capitalise on a defensive mistake on the stroke of half-time to tie things up with a Gabriel own goal.

A defensive mistake from Liverpool helped Arsenal restore the lead midway through the second half, when Martinelli was in the right place to profit from an Alisson Becker air kick.

Substitute Trossard squeezed in a third in injury-time - after Ibrahima Konate had been red carded to seal the win.

