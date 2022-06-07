Manchester City are looking to strengthen their team after winning the Premier League title. The English champions are considering making a move for top Arsenal talent Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old has been one of the brightest young players since bursting onto the professional scene and has many clubs interested in him. Raheem Sterling Transfer News: Bayern Munich Join Real Madrid, Chelsea in Race for English Winger.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Manchester City have stepped up their interest to sign Bukayo Saka in the summer. The winger's future at Arsenal is said to be in doubt after the Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification for another season.

Bukayo Saka is entering the final two years of his contract with the Gunners and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and has several clubs including Manchester City and Liverpool keeping tabs on his situation.

It is understood that Arsenal could be open to letting the winger go if the correct price is offered, The Gunners will be looking for a fee of around £70 million for the England international if any club want to sign him before his contract expires.

Bukayo Saka has been one of the star players for the Gunners in recent campaigns. The England international once again had a brilliant season as he scored 12 goals and provided further seven assists in 43 games in all competition.

