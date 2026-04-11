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Arsenal will look to solidify their nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table as they host a resilient AFC Bournemouth side at the Emirates Stadium on April 11. The Gunners, managed by Mikel Arteta, are chasing their fifth consecutive top-flight victory following a high-stakes Champions League win over Sporting CP earlier this week. Andy Robertson Confirms Liverpool Departure After Nine Illustrious Years With Premier League Club.

How to Watch Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Tottenham Hotspur and Interim Head Coach Igor Tudor Part Ways After 44 Days by Mutual Consent.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Tournament Premier League 2025–26 Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 5:00 PM IST Venue Emirates Stadium, London Digital Streaming Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required) TV Broadcast Star Sports Network

Match Preview

Arsenal approach this fixture aiming for their fifth consecutive Premier League victory as they maintain pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The Gunners return to domestic action after securing a 1-0 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this week, following a late goal from Kai Havertz.

Bournemouth, managed by Andoni Iraola, travel to North London in highly consistent form. The Cherries are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run in the league. Despite the difficult away trip, Bournemouth will aim to disrupt Arsenal's title aspirations and secure points to improve their own mid-table standing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).