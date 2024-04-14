Arsenal have a crunch tie against Aston Villa in a super Sunday clash in the English Premier League. The Gunners have been in sublime form but need to keep up the momentum, as we near the business end of the league. A win at home should move them back to the top considering they have a better goal difference in comparison to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta will also have one eye on the Champions League, where a tough return leg against Bayern Munich awaits. Aston Villa is in the fourth spot in the points table and embroiled in an intense battle with Tottenham Hotspur for the last Champions League spot. Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24: Bruno Fernandes' Brace in Vain As Red Devils Drop Points in Stalemate.

Kai Havertz will lead the attack for Arsenal and he will have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as his wingers in the attacking third. Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, and Declan Rice as a midfield three complement each other well, with a good balance in attack and defence. Gabriel Magalhaes is fit to start for Arsenal and will partner William Saliba in the backline.

Douglas Luiz is suspended for this tie as he received a late booking in the game against Brentford. Aston Villa will also be without long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey. Ollie Watkins is an excellent option as striker with the visitors likely to opt for a counter attacking brand of football. Moussa Diaby will slot in behind the Englishman and play the attacking midfielder role.

When is Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will host Aston Villa in what is expected to be a crucial Premier League 2023-24 encounter on Sunday, April 14. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England and it will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get live telecast viewing option of the Arsenal vs Aston Villa match on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Arsenal vs Aston Villa viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Arsenal vs Aston Villa football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Unai Emery comes up against his former club and he will be motivated to do well against them. Expect, Aston Villa to secure a point in this tie.

