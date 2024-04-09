Arsenal are leading the race in the English Premier League with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in hot pursuit. They will be shifting their focus on Europe this evening though, with German giants Bayern Munich waiting for them in the quarter-finals. The Gunners returned to the Champions League this season after a gap of many years and have done well so far. Bayern Munich has been their bogey team in Europe, dumping them out of the competition on a few occasions. The tides have changed, though, with Bayern Munich struggling in the Bundesliga. Thomas Tuchel will want to end his reign in charge of the club with a major win and this is a challenge, he will relish. Arsenal versus Bayern Munich will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Bayern Munich Coach Thomas Tuchel Explains Team’s Latest Collapse Against FC Heidenheim Before Arsenal Trip.

Kai Havertz has been an influential figure in attack for Arsenal since the turn of the year and the German international should play as the forward. He will have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as the wingers. Jorginho provides the defensive cover in midfield, allowing Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to venture forward. There are no injury concerns for Mikel Arteta in the build up to the game.

Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazraoui, and Kingsley Coman are all part of the squad for Bayern Munich, which is a positive. In Harry Kane, Arsenal come up against a known foe and they must find a way to contain him. Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, and Serge Gnabry could all pose challenges for the home team in the final third. Real Madrid Seek UEFA Permission to Play Manchester City Under a Closed Roof in Upcoming Champions League 2023-24 Match: Report.

When is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will face Bayern Munich in the first leg of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 10. The UCL quarterfinal first leg match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels in India. For online Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. It will be a cagey game but with plenty of chances created by both sides. Expect a 2-1 win for Arsenal in the first-leg.

