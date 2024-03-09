Arsenal are in sublime form at the moment, ripping apart teams with their brilliant attacking football. Their goal difference of 45 is the best in the league and a win tonight against Brentford at home will see them go top of the league, albeit temporarily. Liverpool and Manchester City play tomorrow and hence this is an opportunity for the Gunners which they can ill afford to let go. They defeated Sheffield United 0-6 in the last match to put in a flawless performance. Opponents Brentford are 15th and have three defeats in their last five games. Although they look safe to stay in the league next season, they will want to move up the ladder to stay safe. Arsenal versus Brentford will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST. Sheffield United 0–6 Arsenal, Premier League 2023–24: Gunners Thrash the Blades in a One-Sided Contest.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are major doubts for the game for Arsenal with both likely to undergo late fitness tests. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will be crucial in midfield while giving them company could be Leandro Trossard. Kai Havertz is finally playing his true potential and is likely to lead the attack for the home side, more of a false 9.

Bryan Mbeumo has returned to first-team training for Brentford and is likely to play this game. The absence of Ben Mee in the backline is a huge blow and the likes of Nathan Collins and Kristoffer Ajer will have to assume added responsibility in defence. Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa are set to form a two-man frontline with Neal Maupay on the bench. Brighton Fans in Rome Hospital After Stabbings Before Team's Europa League 2023-24 Game Against AS Roma.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will go up against Brentford in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 9. The Arsenal vs Brentford match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Brentford match on Star Sports 3 TV Channel.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brentford football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal are likely to dominate the game and win comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).