Arsenal are top of the English Premier League after a remarkable run of games in the league, where they completely outplayed their opposition. But the Gunners will need to produce a comeback in their Round of 16 Champions League tie with FC Porto. They lost courtesy of a single goal in the reverse fixture and it is now time to make a comeback. Mikel Arteta has a tough ask of guiding his team through two competitions but the presence of a top squad certainly helps. Porto are third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and do not look like catching leaders Sporting Lisbon. They did extremely well to contain Arsenal in the first leg and will be raring to progress. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Former Winner Barcelona Take On Napoli in Vital Game (Preview).

Gabriel Martinelli is out until the end of the month for Arsenal while Takehiro Tomiyasu is also likely to miss out due to fitness issues. Kai Havertz will lead the attack with Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka for company in the final third. Jorginho will get a game in at defensive midfield while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will carry the attack from the central areas.

Mehdi Taremi, Ivan Marcano and Zaidu Sanusi continue to miss games for FC Porto and there is no update on their return yet. Pepe is a leader at the back for Porto and despite all these years in top-flight football, he shows no signs of slowing down. Evanilson will be the focal point in attack with Galeno and Francisco Conceicao as the wingers. Harry Kane Steers Bayern Munich Into Quarter-Finals With Win Over Lazio; Kylian Mbappe’s Brace Helps PSG to Victory Against Real Sociedad.

When is Arsenal vs FC Porto, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will lock horns against FC Porto in the second leg of the round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Tuesday, March 12. The UCL round of 16 second leg match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Arsenal vs FC Porto, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Arsenal vs FC Porto on the Sony Sports Ten 2 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels in India. For Arsenal vs FC Porto live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs FC Porto, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs FC Porto match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Porto has a very poor record in England, losing 22 of their previous games in the country. Arsenal should win this one to progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).