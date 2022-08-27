Arsenal has made a fantastic start to the 2022/23 English Premier League with wins in their opening three matches. They are top of the league and next face Fulham at home in a London derby. While the new signings have certainly improved the Gunners but it is just the way the team is playing football that has seen a stark difference. They narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season but this campaign, their targets are high and Mikel Arteta is doing a remarkable job at the helm of this club. Fulham has also started on a positive note and an injury-time winner against Brentford by Aleksandr Mitrovic has given the team the lift they need ahead of a tough match. Arsenal versus Fulham will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 10:00 PM IST. Shocking! Cristiano Ronaldo Was Axed by Erik ten Hag During Manchester United Team Meeting Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Gabriel Jesus has been one of the signings of the season that is well into its early phase. The Brazilian has not only scored goals but his overall play has also lifted the club. Reiss Nelson misses out due to a thigh strain. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been able to bring calmness in midfield and that has allowed club captain Martin Odegaard to flourish as a no10. Ben White started as a make-shift right back but has impressed in that position.

Andreas Pereira has quickly established himself at the heart of Fulham's midfield but playing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium is a tough challenge. Jay Stansfield, his midfield partner, may not venture forward much and try and sit deep to protect the backline. Aleksandr Mitrovic is a player who is adept at playing on the break and given the form he is in, Arsenal will need to track him well.

When is Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Fulham match. Arsenal are the overwhelming favorites to win the tie and cement a headline-grabbing fourth victory on the bounce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).