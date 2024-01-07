Arsenal plays host to Liverpool in a pulsating FA Cup third-round tie with both sides early contenders to lift the trophy. While the clash of two heavyweights this early in the tournament is unusual, it does make up for good viewing. Liverpool drew with Arsenal in the league recently and currently lead the points table in the English Premier League. The game was a fast-paced with both sides attacking from the very onset. The cup competitions are different with managers often adopting a conservative approach and it will be interesting to see how the two teams’ strategies. Arsenal head into this contest on the back of two defeats which is a cause of concern but the FA Cup is a competition the Gunners enjoy playing in historically. Arsenal to Wear All White Kit in FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool Due to Campaign Against Knife Crime and Youth Violence (Watch Video).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is all set to return for Arsenal and is likely to be part of the starting eleven for the home side. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli will form the front three for Arsenal with Declan Rice as the holding midfielder. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard will provide the team with much of the attacking threat from the middle.

Mo Salah has left for international duty with Egypt and his absence will be a huge blow for Liverpool. Diogo Jota will play on the right with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz completing the trio in the attacking third. Alexis Mac Allister is a key player in midfield for the visitors while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot need to keep hold of the ball well. Virgil Van Dijk will need to be at his very best with Arsenal likely to create a lot of chances at home. FA Cup 2023–24: Chelsea Enters Fourth Round With Comfortable Win Against Preston North End; Aston Villa and Newcastle United Also Advance.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to face each other in a blockbuster encounter in the third round of FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. The Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it begins at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool, football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Expect a close contest with the tie likely to go to a replay courtesy of a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2024 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).