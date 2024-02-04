Arsenal will be looking to keep pace with Liverpool in the hunt for the English premier League title as the two teams meet this evening at the Emirates Stadium. Both the sides come into the game on the back of big wins with Liverpool smashing four past Chelsea while Arsenal got the better of Nottingham Forest in a relative tight contest. Jurgen Klopp is in his last season in charge of Liverpool and the squad he has assembled seems to be doing the job perfectly. They have already defeated Arsenal once at the Emirates, which was a FA Cup fourth round tie. Arsenal versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Everton 2–2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Toffees Fights Back Late To Draw With Spurs After Richarlison Nets Twice Against Former Club.

Thomas Partey has suffered a setback after recovering from a muscle injury that had ruled him out for long. The defensive midfielder has not trained with the team in the build up to the game and is defiantly out of this clash. Gabriel Jesus will lead the attack with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Declan Rice is an influential figure for the team in midfield and he will have a key role in beating the Liverpool high press.

Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister will undergo late fitness assessment to determine their availability for Liverpool. Mo Salah continues his recovery from a hamstring problem and is ruled out for some time. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz on the wings have an important role to play as the Reds look for fast paced transitions in the final third.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal are set to square off against Liverpool in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 4. The Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be played at Emirates Stadium and will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Kylian Mbappe To Join Real Madrid After PSG Contract Expires: Reports.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool have managed to score at least four times in their last three matches which tells us about their form. Expect the Reds to find a way to secure all three points in this big game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).