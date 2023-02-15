Arsenal and Manchester City, the top two teams in the English Premier League, will battle for supremacy at the Emirates Stadium. The game is bound to impact the title race, with Manchester United having an eye on the result of this evening’s mammoth clash. Arsenal, with 51 points from 21 games, are top of the points table, Manchester City, with 48 points, are second and they have also played a game more. The Gunners have taken just a single point from their last two games and are slowing down in a phase of the campaign when they need to hit the next gear. Pep Guardiola knows what it takes to manage a championship-winning team year after year; this is where he has the edge over Mikel Arteta. Arsenal versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:00 pm IST. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Bavarians Clinch First Leg Victory Despite Benjamin Pavard's Late Red Card (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal will stick to a similar-looking team that faced Brentford with Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. Thomas Partey in midfield has a huge role in breaking up City’s passing game and allowing Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka to flourish forward. In the backline, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes need to have a very good game.

Erling Haaland will lead the attack for the visitors with four attackers – Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan – behind the Norwegian. Bernardo Silva and Rodri will form the midfield pairing at the base and try and maintain control of the possession. Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake form the three-man backline. Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United in A £4.5 Billion Deal: Report.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at the famous Emirates Stadium. The match will start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, February 16.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live Arsenal vs Manchester City EPL 2022-23 match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Arsenal vs Manchester City, will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee. Arsenal and Manchester City are likely to play out a scored draw which will be a perfect result for both teams considering their form.

