Arsenal's return to the knockout of the UEFA Champions League didn't start with a good note as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Porto. This is not the performance Mikel Arteta expects from his team given they are in the contention to win the Premier League 2023-24 title as they are only five points off league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. Arsenal return to their Premier League pursuit by taking on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United at home. The Gunners are in a scintillating run of form in the Premier League as they have won their last five games with the latest of them being a huge 5-0 win against Burnley. They are in the third position in the league table now with 55 points after 25 games. Mikel Arteta will not want the Champions League defeat to suck out their momentum as a slip up here would be extremely costly for them. Mohamed Salah’s Availability Status a Last-Minute Decision for Liverpool's EFL Cup 2023–24 Final Against Chelsea.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are not having a desired Premier League 2023-24 campaign at all after the impressive display last season. They are in the eighth position in the league table with 32 points and has a even-point gap to make up to sixth-placed Manchester United. Newcastle are currently fighting to secure a UEFA Conference League spot alongside Brighton. They are coming out of a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and will look to at least hold their own against the Gunners and secure a point.

Good news for Arsenal is, Fabio Viera is back since the visit to Porto and is available for selection. At the same time, Arteta will be disappointed to have Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey as uncertains with their fitness situation. Arteta has also revealed that Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knock) are not fit. In terms of Newcastle's availability, the Magpies were once again without a recognised number nine against Bournemouth due to an unusual injury for Callum Wilson, who is now confirmed to be spending around 12 weeks on the sidelines with a pectoral problem.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Newcastle United are set to take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 25. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England and it will start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Traditional Dress to Celebrate Saudi Foundation Day, Poses With Falcon (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal are likely to dominate the game and win comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).