Arsenal vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Arsenal will be Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League Group B game, looking to consolidate their place at the top. The Gunners won the reverse fixture courtesy goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but back-to-back losses domestically has impaxted the team's momentum. Mikel Arteta knows his team will be challenging on all fronts this term and having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, the Spaniard must make amends in the league and Europe. Sevilla can be a bit of an unpredictable team in big games and Arsenal will not be taking them lightly. Arsenal versus Sevilla will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST.

Thomas Partey and Emil Smith Rowe miss out for Arsenal due to injuries while Jurien Timber is out for the season with a knee injury. Leandro Trossard is set to lead the attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings. Jorginho will be the central defensive midfielder, allowing Declan Rice and Fabio Vieira to venture forward. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also set to get a game in defence for the home team.

Sergio Ramos and Fernando are big names missing for Sevilla and the duo joins the likes of Marcao, Alfonso Pastor and Orjan Nyland on the sidelines. Youssef En-Nesyri is known for his high work rate despite playing in the forward line and he will be a key player for the visitors this evening. Oliver Torres is likely to get a game on the wings.

When Is Arsenal vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

Arsenal will host Sevilla in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group B match will be played at theEmirates Stadium, London, England and it will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 9. German Football Legend Oliver Kahn Meets All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey. Cristiano Ronaldo Unties Injured Teammate's Shoelaces Directly With His Mouth During Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Where To Watch Arsenal vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the Arsenal vs Sevilla football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Arsenal vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match?

Good news for the fans as the Arsenal vs Sevilla clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Arsenal vs Sevilla match. However, it will be available for subscribers only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium should have little trouble getting the better of Sevilla in the Champions League.

