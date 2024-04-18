AS Roma will host AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with the tie delicately balanced. The hosts have a narrow 1-0 lead and know Milan are a kind of team that can make a comeback anytime throughout the course of the second leg. Their game against Udinese at the weekend was called off after their defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the field due to a lung problem, but they still have a chance to finish in the top four. AC Milan on the other hand are second and will feel they deserved something from the first leg, given how they performed. AS Roma versus AC Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Bayern Munich 1–0 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Joshua Kimmich Scores As the Bavarians Seal Semi-Final Berth.

Paulo Dybala, Gianluca Mancini, and skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini are all set to return to the starting eleven for AS Roma. Romelu Lukaku, in the final third, is the team's target man, and his link-up play with Pauly Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy will be crucial. Leandro Paredes will be deployed in midfield to break up the opposition's passing lines. Chris Smalling will lead the defensive efforts in the Roma backline.

Olivier Giroud is the central striker for AC Milan and he will have Ruben Loftus-Cheek as his attacking midfield in the final third. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will look to utilize their pace in order to get behind the AS Roma defensive line.

When is AS Roma vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg 2 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

AS Roma host AC Milan in an all-Serie A showdown in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 on Friday, April 19. The AS Roma vs AC Milan match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, and it starts at 12:30 am IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Roma vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Quarter Final Leg 2 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the AS Roma vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League quarter-final leg 2 match on Sony Sports Network television channels. For more AS Roma vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League quarter-final leg 2 online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of AS Roma vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Quarter Final Leg 2 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the AS Roma vs AC Milan football match on the Sony Liv app and website. AS Roma have featured in the last two Europa League final and they will be confident of progressing into the semis this evening.

