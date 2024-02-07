Aston Villa hosts Chelsea in a pulsating 4th round replay in the FA Cup with the home side looking to get the better of an underperforming opponent. The Blues head into the game on the back of two defeats in the league that has left manager Mauricio Pochettino under a lot of pressure. Chelsea are 11th in the league with 31 points from 23 games. As things stand, they do not look like playing Champions League next season and that could force an exodus of star players. The FA Cup is a key tournament for them to secure silverware and the players will need to seize up this opportunity. Aston Villa have exceeded expectations already in the league and their home form makes them a favourite here. Aston Villa versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Little Separates Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal on Premier League 2023-24 Points Table As Race For EPL Title Gets Intense.

Morgan Rogers will not feature for Aston Villa as he is Cup tied but influential midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to feature after recovering from illness. Lucas Digne, Nicolo Zaniolo, John Duran, and Emiliano Buendia are injured and will not be part of the matchday squad. All yes will be on Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby as the duo look to heap pressure on the Chelsea defence with their pace and trickery.

Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile form the central defensive partnership for Chelsea with Levi Colwill missing. Raheem Sterling will drop the bench with Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer on the wings. Nicolas Jackson leads the attack with French playmaker Christopher Nkunku as the no 10. There has been talks of Enzo Fernandez leaving the club in summer but he has a key role to play this evening.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea and Aston Villa lock horns in a fourth-round match at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, February 8. The match will be played at the Villa Park, Birmingham, England and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘I’ll Soon Be Back…’, Says Manchester United Defender Lisandro Martinez After Getting Sidelined With Knee Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match on the Sony Sports TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Aston Villa should win this game to advance although it may be a very cagey affair.

