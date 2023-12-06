It is very rare for Manchester City to go winless for three games running in the league under Pep Guardiola but this is exactly what has impacted the defending champions. They next face fourth-placed Aston Villa in an away tie where a win is much needed for them to keep within a touching distance of Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race. Manchester City were left disappointed with the way they were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The team has shown signs of defensive imbalance in the recent past and that will need correction. Aston Villa are a tough team to beat at home and this should set for a proper contest between two high-quality teams. Aston Villa versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:45 am IST. Pep Guardiola Predicts Another Premier League Title for Manchester City Despite Three Game Winless Run in EPL.

Tyrone Mings is a major missing for Aston Villa and he joins Bertrand Traore and Emiliano Buendia on the treatment table. Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby will lead the attack for the hosts and Leon Bailey and Stuart Mcginn should take up their position on the wings. Boubacar Kamara will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Erling Haaland is the league’s most prolific goal scorer and his presence up top for the visitors gives them the edge. Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez will slot in behind as the attacking midfielders with Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden on the wings. Both Jack Grealish and Rodri are suspended which means Manuel Akanji and Mateo Kovacic should make the midfield pair. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United Bars Reporters After Stories About Manager Erik Ten Hag as Problems Mount for Dutchman Ahead of Chelsea Match.

Manchester City are set to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, December 7. The PL 2023-24 match will be played at Villa Park and it will begin at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match on Star Sports Select 2, 3 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Aston Villa have won 17 out of their last 18 home matches, a dominance not heard of in their recent history. It should be a keenly contested match ending in a scored draw.

