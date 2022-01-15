Manchester United’s aim of making it to the UEFA Champions League next campaign is in jeopardy following the defeat at home to Wolves. The Red Devils did show some resolve by beating Aston Villa in the FA Cup but the task gets difficult as they make a visit to Villa Park to play against the same opponents in the league. With just 31 points in the bag after 19 games and a 7th spot in the points table, United are having a season to forget. Ralf Rangnick is yet to get to his style of play imbibed in the squad and that is hurting the Red Devils. For Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard has come in at the time right to lift the spirit of the club. They are playing some fine football and will fancy themselves beating their famous opposition this evening. Manchester United Revisits Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood & Edinson Cavani’s Goals Against Aston Villa Ahead of Their EPL 2021-22 Game (Watch Video).

John McGinn is suspended for Aston Villa but new signings Lucas Digne and Phillipe Coutinho are both in line for a start. Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia make up for a fascinating trio in the attacking third and will look to exploit United’s shaky backline. Douglas Luiz in midfield is capable of running the show and Rangnick must find a way to stop the Brazilian from spraying the passes.

Donny Van de Beek is expected to start for Manchester United with Scott McTominay suspended. The Dutchman will have Fred alongside him in midfield with Burno Fernandes playing as the no 10. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to operate as the lone striker and will be fresh, having missed the FA Cup tie with a hip issue. Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood will have the bulk of playmaking to do from the wing.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Villa Park in Aston. The football game will be held on January 15, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Makes a Decision About Captaincy After Cristiano Ronaldo's Comments About Younger Players.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match on Disney+ Hotstar. Aston Villa play a fast attacking brand of football at home and should secure an important win.

