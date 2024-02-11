Manchester United and Aston Villa clash at Villa Park in what is an important game in the top four race. The Red Devils have won their last two games, scoring a few goals in the progress, which has not been the case with them this term. They currently languish at 6th in the points table with 38 points from 23 games. Aston Villa have eight points more than them and are involved in a pulsating battle with Tottenham Hotspur for the last European spot. The financial implications of missing out on European football will be too much for the Red Devils and hence they need to fight till the very end. Aston Villa versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Argentina's Tour of China Cancelled After Lionel Messi's No-Show in Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI Football Friendly.

The return of Pau Torres and Lucas Digne is a huge positive for the home side. Ezri Konsa sprained his ankle and will miss the next few weeks of football. Clement Lenglet in defece has a key role to play in this game with the Manchester United attack in fine form. Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby will be the two strikers and Leon Bailey and John McGinn should occupy the space out wide.

Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Allejandro Garnacho as a front three for Manchester United has started to fire. The trio has combined well in the final third with each equally adept at scoring goals. Burno Fernandes is the playmaker for the team, running the show behind the trinity. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo have linked up well in recent past and they will be eager to replicate the same form.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United , Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to visit Aston Villa in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 11. The Aston Villa vs Manchester United match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England

and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City 2–0 Everton, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne Back in Tandem as Citizens Keep Pressure on Liverpool in EPL Title Race.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United will score goals in this game and are likely to pull off a victory here, which will be special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).