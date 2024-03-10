Two direct rivals in the Premier League top-four race, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur, will clash at Villa Park this evening in what promises to be a massive game. The home side sit at fourth and currently have 55 points from 27 games, five clear of their nearest rivals. Spurs have a game in hand in comparison to Aston Villa but they need to win here to make that game count. Aston Villa winning four out of their last five matches further makes the job difficult for Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou has rebranded the way the visitors play football but inability to play the Champions League next season could prove to be a major setback. Aston Villa versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:30 PM IST. Arsenal 2–1 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Kai Havertz Scores Late Winner As Gunners Beat Bees To Go Top of Points Table.

Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Emiliano Buendia are ruled out for Aston Villa while the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Jhon Duran will undergo late fitness tests to determine their ability to play in this game. Ollie Watkins will lead the attack for the home side with Youri Tielemans playing as an advanced midfielder, supporting the forward play.

The absence of Richarlison is a major blow for Tottenham Hotspur but there is some good news too with Pedro Porro all set to feature. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie in the backline have their task cut out with Aston Villa in fine attacking form. Heung Min Son is the main man upfront for the visitors with James Maddison as the no 10. Manchester United 2–0 Everton, Premier League 2023–24: Spot Kicks From Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford Help Red Devils Secure Win Over Toffees.

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Aston Villa in an away match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 10. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Villa Park and it will start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2024 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).