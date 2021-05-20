The Coppa Italia 2021 final had Atalanta vs Juventus on the cards. The match will be held at the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, which happens to be the home ground of Atalanta. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match, but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So the last time the two teams had locked horns with each other was in the Serie A 2021 fixture where Atalanta walked away with the last laugh as they won the game 1-0. Atalanta vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final: Cristiano Ronaldo, Duvan Zapata And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Summit Clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fate would depend a lot on the kind of result of the game. Juventus has had quite a tough year this season. Not only the team has lost the Serie A 2021 title to Inter Milan, but also they got crashed out of the Champions League after the loss to Porto. The ill fate doesn't stop here, the team has even messed up with their chances of Champions League for the next season.

Talking about the squads for the game, the hosts have no issues when it comes to injuries but Juventus has a couple of absentees in the squad. Leonardo Bonucci has been ruled out with a knee injury while Alex Sandro will not feature in the tie due to suspension. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 final clash will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia in India.

Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India

Atalanta vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 will not be streamed live in India. So, fans looking for live streaming online of Coppa Italia final are likely to face only face disappointment.

