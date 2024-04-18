Liverpool were thumped 0-3 by Atalanta in their first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie and have all to do with both the teams meeting this evening in Bergamo. The Reds head into this game on the back of a shock loss to Crystal Palace. Having been knocked out of the FA Cup, the defeat at the weekend was a huge blow to their Premier League aspirations as well. Jurgen Klopp knows his side will have to be at their very best to turn around their fortunes in a critical juncture in their season. Hosts Atalanta are sixth in the Italian Serie A and will feel winning the Europa League is their best chance of playing Champions League football next season. Atalanta versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 am IST. Manchester City 1(3)-1(4) Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Los Blancos Prevail Over Cityzens on Penalties To Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Sead Kolasinac and Giorgio Scalvini misses out for Atalanta due to fitness issues. Gianluca Scamacca will lead the attack with Teun Koopmeiners and Charles de Ketelaere as the two attacking midfielders slotting in behind him. Mario Palasic and Ederson are like to sit back and be the defensive cover for the home side. Marten de Roon in the back three has a key role to play, as he comes up against Mo Salah.

Darwin Nunez will lead the attack for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp is likely to opt for Mo Salah and Luis Diaz as the wingers. The front three will need to come up something spectacular to score against a solid Atalanta backline. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister will spearhead the creative play from midfield with Wataru Endo as the defensive midfielder. Bayern Munich 1–0 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Joshua Kimmich Scores As the Bavarians Seal Semi-Final Berth.

When is Atalanta vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg 2 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool take on Atalanta in the second leg of UEFA Europa League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Friday, April 19. The Atalanta vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League match will be played Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Quarter Final Leg 2 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Atalanta vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League quarter-final leg 2 match on Sony Sports Network television channels. For more Atalanta vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League quarter-final leg 2 online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atalanta vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Quarter Final Leg 2 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Atalanta vs Liverpool football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Liverpool might secure a win here but they will not progress to the semis.

